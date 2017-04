Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- Camp doesn't have to be all about canoes and archery. How about the stage and the flying trapeze?

Two of the areas most unusual summer programs are at the Shubert Theatre in New Haven and Fearless Flyers Academy in Mystic.

Click here for info about the Fearless Flyers summer program.

Check out this link for more details about the Shubert's Theater and Arts camp.