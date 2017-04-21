Concerned families fill town hall looking for answers on budget cuts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GROTON – It was a full house in Groton Friday night, this comes after word of a local elementary school possibly shutting its doors for good.

Member of the town’s council discussed the repercussions of Governor Malloy’s budget proposal.

Initially, they said the town’s school district could face a $5.2 million budget cut. After deliberations, both sides were able to agree on cutting the school’s budget by around $3 million.

However, Pleasant Valley Elementary School was caught in the crosshairs.

“That would require the laying off of about twenty teachers plus a principle and support staff,” explains Groton's Superintendent, Dr. Mike Graner.

The school serves a large naval population. Parents who have kids there said they have to deal with the pain of their child moving to a new school yet again.

“He knows some kids, he knows the librarian, he knows the person who helps him get on the bus,” said Liesel Stanhope, a naval parent. “It looks like he’s not going to get that. I mean, it really breaks my heart.

Council members said they want to have their voices heard in the state capitol. They want to let Governor Malloy know how gut-wrenching these cuts are to the Groton community.