× Courant: $5 million needed for convention center repairs is already in Gov. Malloy’s budget

HARTFORD — The $375 million state-owned venue is only 12-years-old but water has been leaking in spaces all over the building.

On Friday, the Hartford Courant reports that fixing it will cost around $5,000,000. The money needed for the repair is already in the Governor Malloy’s budget proposal. The idea is to make the renovations before things get worse and a lot more expensive.

The Courant reports that the work would be paid for by taxpayer-backed bonds, if it wins approval.

Issues were seen a couple of years ago and have gotten worse in the past year, and may be related to the buildings large expansion joints and possibly waterproofing under the plaza brick pavers, according to the Courant,