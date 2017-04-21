× Dunbar security driver threatens federal agent with gun in New London

NEW LONDON — Police said a federal agent was threatened with a gun by a person wearing a Dunbar uniform Friday morning.

Around 7:50 a.m., the New London Police Department said they received a call from a federal agent reporting that he was threatened with a firearm by a person while driving his agency car.

The suspect’s car was stopped in the area of Reed Street and Wausau Plaza when New London police arrived. Officers said the agent was in plain clothes and the suspect was wearing a Dunbar security uniform.

Police said their investigation determined that Jason Gross, 29, of Colchester, had drawn a gun on the agent while stopped at the light at the intersection of Eugene O’Neill Drive and Governor Winthrop Blvd.

A Smith & Wesson 40 caliber semi-auto pistol and ammunition was seized by officers on scene. Gross was charged with reckless endangerment, threatening and breach of peace.

No injuries were reported.