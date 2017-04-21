UConn fans to get first look at Edsall’s new Huskies in Friday’s Blue-White Game

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- Fans will get their first chance to see the new UConn Huskies under Randy Edsall at Friday's Blue-White game.

The 2017 UConn Football Spring Game takes place on Friday at 7 p.m. at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field. Admission and parking are both free for fans of all ages. Some statistics will be kept during the game that features the first-team offense lining up against the first-team defense.

It's the first chance to see Edsall back on the sidelines. Edsall led the program from 1999 through 2010 before leaving for Maryland for the same position. He compiled a 22-24 record while leading the Terripans before being fired midway through his fifth season.

