× ‘Fresh Check Day’ mental awareness fair to be held Saturday at UConn

STORRS — In hopes to bring awareness to mental health and suicide prevention, UConn will host its annual Fresh Check Day, an event aimed to build a bridge between students and the mental health resources available.

Fresh Check Day is a mental health promotion and suicide prevention fair that consists of interactive expo booths, peer-to-peer messaging, support of multiple campus departments and groups, free food, entertainment, and giveaways.

Dr. Elizabeth Cracco, director of UConn’s Counseling and Mental Health Services, said the university is the first and only school nationwide to host Fresh Check Day for five consecutive years.

According to UConn, Fresh Check Day experienced increased growth in 2016 with a national reach including 14 states.

This fair will take place Saturday on Fairfield Way on the Storrs campus from 1 to 4 p.m.