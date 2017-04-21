Lawmakers considering to increase the state’s sales, income tax

HARTFORD — There are several proposals out there that lawmakers are considering which includes increasing Connecticut’s sales tax, or bumping up the amount of the most wealthy pay in the state.

Right now in the state the sales tax is 6.35 percent. A proposed bill would raise that to 6.99 percent. When looking at Connecticut’s neighboring states,

Rhode Island is currently at seven percent, Massachusetts is at 6.25 percent, Vermont is at 6 percent and Maine at 5.5 percent. New Hampshire does not have sales tax.

Meanwhile, another proposal raises the income tax rate on Connecticut’s wealthiest residents. This would impact those making more than $500,000 if filing single annually. If you file jointly, it would be for couples making more than $1,000,000. They are now paying 6.99 percent and a proposal would raise that to 7.49 percent, the highest its been since the tax was introduced more than 25 years ago.

Governor Malloy did not propose either tax hike in the budget he presented several months ago.

“Too much thought is going into how to raise additional money and too little thought going into how do we live within our approximate means,” said Malloy.

On Friday, Malloy reiterated he’s not for raising taxes again and he’s going to wait and see what lawmakers come up with.

“I’m in a position where they haven’t put anything on the table yet. The committees of cognizance have not finished their work,” said Malloy.

Malloy added, “They have the right to do that. I’m trying to be respectful of that process. We’ll see whether they can get that done. We’ll see where we stand week after next and we’ll see based on where we stand where we go.”

There will be a hearing on Tuesday, April 25 at the capitol on several of these proposals where those for and against can sound off.