× Police in Hamden issue Silver Alert for missing 13-month-old boy

HAMDEN — Hamden police continue to search for the subject of a Silver Alert, a missing 13-month-old boy.

Police said around 7 p.m. Thursday night, they received a complaint regarding a missing person.

An investigation revealed that a Program Manager for Corie Riaz, 40, of Hamden, was concerned for her well-being after she hadn’t been seen or heard from in over a month. The manager also expressed concern for Riaz’s infant son. Police say that the Department of Children and Families has been contacted.

Kaleb Christensen, 13-months-old, has blonde hair and blue eyes. He is about 20 pounds and 24 inches. There was no clothing description available. The alert for the little boy first issued by police said Christensen was five-months-old.

Corie Riaz is described as a while female, about 5’1″, with blonde hair and blue eyes. Police have been unsuccessful in locating Riaz and her son.

The Special Victims Unit is continuing the investigation. Police said they have no information at this time to believe that either person is in danger.

Silver Alerts are issued by law enforcement agencies for missing people of all ages. Amber Alerts are issued for children who are believed to be in danger.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts should contact the Hamden Police Department at 203-230-4000.

This story will be updated as we learn more.