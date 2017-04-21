Police investigating 2 threatening incidents at Ledyard High School, including Instagram ‘hit list’

LEDYARD — Police in Ledyard are investigating two potential threats in the same week at Ledyard High School.

On Wednesday, April 19, there was a “buzz” around school of a student who had plans for the following day, according to Ledyard Police Lt. Ken Creutz. Police contacted the student and their family, who are cooperating, Lt. Creutz said. On Thursday, there was an increased police presence at the school and officers concluded the threat wasn’t credible.

Also on Thursday, April 20, school officials were notified about an Instagram account labeled “lhs.shooter” that popped up, listing the names of eight students. The Instagram post named a boy and a girl from each of the four grades, totaling eight students. Police concluded that threat is also not credible.

Police said they do not believe the student and the Instagram account are related and are investigating them as two separate issues.

April 20, 2017 marked 18 years since the Columbine High School massacre.

Police said they are continuing to investigate.