× Rocky Hill, State Police looking for a vehicle involved in a reported shooting

ROCKY HILL — Police are on the look out for a vehicle that may be involved in a reported shooting Thursday night.

State Police confirmed they were looking for a vehicle.

Police provided few details of the incident.

Around 11 p.m., a number of emergency vehicles, including police cruisers and ambulances were in the area of Dividend Road and Old Forge Road.

There are commercial buildings in the area near the border with Cromwell and the Tournament Players Club.

Check back for further details as they develop.