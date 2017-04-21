× Saybrook Soup & Sandwich Company offerings are anything but simple

OLD SAYBROOK — When you think of soup and a sandwich, the word simple comes to mind, but that’s not the case in Old Saybrook.

Saybrook Soup & Sandwich Company founder and executive Chef David Saunders offers a completely fresh and unique options to the lunch and dinner staples.

“When we opened, I wanted to give customers something different from what is already in the area,” said Saunders.

That’s exactly what he did and ingredients are always fresh and local whenever possible.

From the hand crafted salads with a plethora of flavors like the Roasted Beet Duet with yellow and red beets, to the spectacular sandwiches such as the Rotisserie Meatloaf, which is always prepared in-house.

“All of our meats are seasoned and cooked on site in our rotisserie, which adds to the experience,” said Saunders.

Whether it is the meatloaf, chicken parmesan, wraps or ribs, there is something for everyone including deserts like the house spun gelato.

Do you have a suggestion for Foodie Friday? Let us know by emailing foodiefriday@fox61.com or reach out to us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter – just use #FoodieFriday and #FOX61.

Or use the contact form below: