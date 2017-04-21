Foggy, scattered rain showers tonight; cloudy, milder Saturday with temps in the 60s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Mist and drizzle continues into the evening with temperatures in the 40s.

Saturday will be drier and brighter with highs in the 60s and a mix of clouds and sun. There is still some uncertainty on a weekend storm. There's a chance for rain Saturday night into Sunday morning. But there's still a forecasting dilemma regarding the timing and placement of this storm. If the storm trends farther south we might be able to keep the forecast dry. We'll keep you posted as the newest information comes in.

A slow warming trend will get underway again next week with 60s Monday - Wednesday, 70s late-week and maybe 80s next weekend.

Forecast Details:

Tonight: Cloudy and cooler with periods of rain. Temps in the 40s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy. High: Low-mid 60s.

Sunday: Chance for morning showers. Clouds break for some sun. High: Near 60.

Monday: Mostly sunny. High: Mid 60s.

