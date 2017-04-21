‘There will forever be a tall dark roast waiting for you’ – Farmington Starbucks pays tribute to loyal customer

FARMINGTON — A Connecticut Starbucks is paying tribute to a local customer who stopped by each and every day.

John T. Bell, or Tad, and his wife Nancy were daily visitors at Starbucks in Farmington “where he had an easy smile, firm handshake and enthusiasm for meeting friends – old and new,” his obituary said. Bell, who served two terms in the U.S. Marines, died Saturday at age 88.

In his passing, it appears the Route 4 Starbucks employees were just as found of Tad as he was of them. They dedicated their chalkboard to him with a few pictures and sweet message.

“Farmington Starbucks has lost a member of our family this past week,” the board says. “Our most loyal, loving and cherished customer, John T. Bell, or Tad to those who knew him. There will forever be a tall dark roast waiting for you. We love and miss you.Your Rt. 4 Farmington Starbucks Partners.”

Friday, at his funeral, some of his favorite baristas stopped by to pay their respects.

Tad is the father of FOX61 Managing Editor John Bell.