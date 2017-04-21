× Vernon, state police assist in the capture of wanted Baltimore murder suspect

VERNON — Police have assisted in the capture of wanted Baltimore murder suspect Andrew Nurse, after police said he was in an apartment in Vernon.

On Friday, Vernon police said they were contacted by detectives from Baltimore, Maryland Police Department regarding a murder they were investigating in their city. Police said Baltimore investigators came to Vernon after they learned Nurse was possibly located at an apartment on Park West Drive.

Both, Vernon and Connecticut State Police confirmed with Baltimore police that the wanted suspect was in fact in the apartment. Police said Nurse surrendered without incident and was taken into custody.

Nurse, 28, is charged with the murder of 33-year-old William Lee Lesane that took place on March 11.

Officers said Nurse also had an outstanding warrant from Connecticut. Police said their investigation found that Nurse was allegedly violating a protective order by having contact with a female in Vernon.

Nurse is being charged with violation of probation, violation of protective order and fugitive from justice. He is currently being held on a $4,025,000 bond at Vernon Police Department. He is scheduled to appear in Rockville Superior Court on April 24.