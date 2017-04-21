× Waterbury police searching for driver of Jaguar that hit 2 people and took off

WATERBURY — Police in Waterbury are investigating a hit and run crash Friday morning.

It happened just after 8 a.m. at West Main Street and Leavenworth Street. Police said when they arrived, they found two people who were struck by a car while they were standing on the sidewalk.

The car, a Jaguar, appeared to be “driving erratic,” police said.

Police said the Jaguar lost control and jumped the curb striking a 41-year-old woman and a 22-year-old man. Both were transported to local hospitals for treatment. The pedestrians’ injuries are reported as non-life-threatening at this time, according to Deputy Police Chief Fernando Spagnolo.

The operator of the Jaguar took off after the accident. This is an active and ongoing investigation, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.