Windsor man arrested in connection with Hartford homicide

HARTFORD — Hartford police say they’ve arrested a man in connection with a February homicide.

Police say they arrested Anthony Austin, 26, of Windsor, on charges of murder, robbery, and possession of a firearm among other charges.

On Saturday, February 18th, just after midnight, Hartford officers were dispatched to Winchester Street at Auburn Street for a “possible medical emergency”. The caller reported seeing a male passed out and seated behind a steering wheel of a black Audi A4.

When officers arrived, they found the male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to St. Francis Hospital by an ambulance where he was later pronounced dead at 12:35 a.m.

Major Crime detectives began and immediate investigation which included interviewing several witnesses and family members of the victim who was identified as Chace Hernandez, 27, of Hartford. Investigators were able to find and secure key evidence that helped them identify potential suspects involved in the homicide.

On April 5th, Detective DeMatteo believed he had enough probable cause to submit an arrest warrant for Anthony Austin for his role in the homicide of Hernandez.

Later, on April 20th, information came down that Austin was hiding out in East Hartford at 448 Burnside Avenue in a second floor apartment.

Members of Hartford’s Fugitive Task Force, New Haven’s Fugitive Task Force, Hartford Police’s Focused Violence Reduction Team, East Hartford Police, went to Burnside Avenue. Austin was taken into custody without incident.

Austin was expected to be arraigned in Hartford Superior Court today, and has a bond of $1 million.

Hartford Police credit the success thanks to the collaborative efforts of multiple agencies.