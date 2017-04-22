A local event donates hundreds of sneakers to the homeless in Hartford

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- It's just the latest initiative from Footwear With Care, a relatively new program through the non-profit Community Partners in Action.

The Hartford Police Department and the Connecticut Pediatric Medical Association focused on not only getting shoes to the homeless Saturday, but also ensuring the homeless have access to good foot care as well.

"Decent footwear and decent foot care are largely overlooked needs of the homeless population and they are among our most vulnerable people," said Abby Sullivan of Footwear With Care.

Footwear With Care started up last year and since, they've helped more than 1,000 homeless adults and kids in the Hartford area.

"Without good shoes you don't have a foundation for daily life so you really need decent shoes," said Abby Moore, volunteer at Community Partners in Action.

The shoes were collected from a "Stuff a Hartford Police Cruiser" event at West Hartford's Fleet Feet Sports. The fundraiser collected close 400 running shoes.