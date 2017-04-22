CCSU students visit FOX61 studios

HARTFORD — Journalism students from Central Connecticut State University recently toured the FOX61 studios.

The students had a chance to watch a live taping of “Real Story”, hosted by FOX61’s Al Terzi and Jennifer Bernstein. After the show, Al and Jenn talked to the students about the journalism and media industry and provided tips on interviewing.

The students are taking an Advanced Interviewing class at CCSU, taught by Stan Simpson, host of FOX61’s “The Stan Simpson Show.”

Simpson was appointed to be this year’s Robert C. Vance Endowed Chair with the CCSU Department of Journalism.