Chilly, dry night with temps in the 40s; mostly sunny, pleasant Sunday

Tonight there will be partial clearing skies with temps in the low 40s. Sunday will be the pick of weekend with mostly sunny skies and highs in the middle 60s. After a sunny start to the work week on Monday, rain returns Tuesday into Wednesday along with another brief cool-down. Then another impressive warming trend will get underway with 70s by Thursday and Friday and 80s possible by next weekend.

Forecast Details:

Tonight: Partial clearing. Low: 40s.

Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny, dry and pleasant. High: Low-mid 60s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. High: 60s.

Tuesday: Rainy and cool. High: Near 50.

Wednesday: Morning showers then clouds break for some afternoon sun. High: 60.

Thursday & Friday: Sunshine, warmer, 70s!

