Cloudy, scattered light showers today; mostly sunny, pleasant Sunday

Our weather is 50/50 this weekend with one more damp and gray day today under a cloudy sky and the chance for a round of light rain showers, especially through the midday hours. There is the chance that we could see the sun late this afternoon into the evening hours. Sunday will be the pick of weekend with mostly sunny skies and highs in the middle 60s. After a sunny start to the work week on Monday, rain returns Tuesday into Wednesday along with another brief cool-down. Then another impressive warming trend will get underway with 70s by Thursday and Friday and 80s possible by next weekend.

Today: Cloudy, chance for light rain showers. High: 55-60.

Tonight: Partial clearing. Low: 40s.

Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny, dry and pleasant. High: Low-mid 60s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. High: 60s.

Tuesday: Rainy and cool. High: Near 50.

Wednesday: Morning showers then clouds break for some afternoon sun. High: 60.

Thursday & Friday: Sunshine, warmer, 70s!

