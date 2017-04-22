Dayville homeowner wants answers after postal worker mistreats fragile package

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAYVILLE -- It was all caught on tape, a United States Postal Service worker was caught throwing a package labeled "glass" carelessly onto a homeowner's front steps.

"I saw what I never really expected to see," said homeowner Mike Mancini of Dayville.

Mancini said this incident isn't the first time a package of his was mistreated. He installed cameras all around his house partially because of a previous package that was left in the pouring rain also delivered by USPS.

"They didn't even have the decency to put it in a plastic bag," said Mancini.

He said the postal service contacted him an assured him a mistake like this won't happen again. But Mancini wants them to put stricter penalties in place in order to prevent a mistake like this from ever happening again.

USPS released the following statement in regards to the incident:

"We apologize to Mr. Mancini as we did we first learned of this episode. We appreciate the opportunity to review his tape to gather additional details about this incident. This is clearly unacceptable behavior that does not reflect the efforts of the thousands of professional, dedicated carriers in our workforce."