× Maine boy dies after being injured in Westport accident

NEW HAVEN — A 9-year-old Maine boy has died after being injured in a car accident on Interstate 95 in Westport.

Connecticut State Police said Casey Savage, of Kittery, died Friday at Yale–New Haven Hospital. Troopers said Casey suffered a severe head injury in the three-vehicle crash in Westport on Thursday night.

Authorities said Casey was a backseat passenger in one of two cars that came to an abrupt stop in the left lane. A third vehicle driven by another Maine resident, 29-year-old Jesse Zorski, of Freeport, struck Casey’s car, which was pushed into a third car.

Police said Zorski and another person were taken to a hospital with minor injuries. Authorities said everyone was wearing seat belts. No charges have been announced.

Troopers said the accident is under investigation.