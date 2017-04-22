March for Science rally draws large crowd in Hartford

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- Cloudy skies and a bit of rain didn't stop people on this year's Earth Day from coming out and showing their support for science in Hartford.

People were carrying signs ready to withstand the weather with messages like "Science is truth".

"Science is critical to take care of our globe, to take care of the world, to take care of medicine, science is tied to almost everything," said Clare Neseralla of CREC Discovery Academy.

Some people at the rally expressed deep concern for where the U.S. policies are headed in Washington.

Protesting the current presidential administration's policies on science and climate, people displayed messages taking aim at President Trump, whose budget proposal includes cuts to the environmental protection agency.

Others spoke more generally about elected leaders. One rally goer said he feels various elected officials are making decisions based on political opinions and not on scientific research and education.

"I think the scientific method as a process is humanity's best ever invention of a process to find the truth about the things going on around us. It is systematic, it is structured, disciplined, transparent, and it's the best way to find out the truth," said Peter Pomeroy of New Fairfield.

And another truth today, a love for science knows no age. Kids even making their voices heard calling for things like clean water and nutritious food. All were determined to stand up and carry today's message that science makes the world go round.

President Trump did put out two tweets today:

Today on Earth Day, we celebrate our beautiful forests, lakes and land. We stand committed to preserving the natural beauty of our nation. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 22, 2017

I am committed to keeping our air and water clean but always remember that economic growth enhances environmental protection. Jobs matter! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 22, 2017