One person dead following car crash in Canton; police investigating

CANTON — Police have confirmed that one person has died following a car accident Saturday afternoon.

Around 1:46 p.m., Canton police said they received multiple calls of a two car accident on Route 44 near Breezy Hill Road. Police said when they arrived to the scene, the road was closed due to two “significantly damaged” cars. According to police, there were only two people involved, one in each car.

Police said medical care was given to both passengers upon arrival, but one driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The other diver was taken from the car and transported to a nearby hospital for serious injuries.

The identity of both victims have not been released at this time as officers are still investigating. Police ask if anyone witnessed the accident to call the Canton Police Department at (860) 693-0221.