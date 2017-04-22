× One person taken to the hospital after early morning Bristol fire

BRISTOL — The Bristol Fire Department knocked down a house fire on Jennings Road early Saturday morning that brought one person to the hospital.

Deputy Chief Mark Martin says that the fire started in the bottom floor of a two-family home. One person was on the first floor, while two were on the second. Police knocked on doors to get everyone evacuated safely from the house.

There were reports of some explosions during the fire. Crews found bottles of oxygen, which they believe lead to the explosions but are still investigating.

One person was taken to a hospital with unknown injuries.

Officials say the bottom floor is uninhabitable but the second floor may be livable.