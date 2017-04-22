× Police investigating death in Torrington home

TORRINGTON — Police said they are currently investigating a death that took place at a home in Torrington Saturday morning.

Around 4:15 a.m., Torrington police said they responded to a home on Cider Mill Xing after reports of an unresponsive person. Police said detectives were called to the scene along with Connecticut State Police Major Crime Unit who are currently investigating.

No additional details have been released at this time.

