Possible ‘golf ball materials’ in frozen hash browns prompts recall

LISLE, Ill. — An Illinois food company is recalling frozen hash browns that may have pieces of golf balls in them, according to the FDA.

McCain Foods USA announced on Friday it is voluntarily recalling Harris Teeter Brand, 2 lb. Bag of Frozen Southern Style Hash Browns (UPC 007203649020) and Roundy’s Brand, 2 lb. Bag of Frozen Southern Style Hash Browns (UPC 001115055019) due to contamination issues.

The company said the frozen hash brown products “may be contaminated with extraneous golf ball materials” that may have been “inadvertently harvested with potatoes used to make this product.”

No injuries have been reported, but the products may pose a choking hazard or other physical injury to the mouth, according to McCain Foods USA.

The Harris Teeter products were distributed in North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, the District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia and Maryland. The Roundy’s products were distributed in Illinois and Wisconsin.

The production code date is B170119 and can be found on the back of the packaging. The products being recalled were manufactured on January 19.

For more information, visit FDA.gov. Consumers with concerns or questions about the recall should contact McCain Foods USA, Inc. at 630- 857-4533 (Monday – Sunday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. CST).