Southern Connectict State University baseball team off to a hot start

NEW HAVEN -- The Southern Connecticut Owls baseball team are sporting an impressive 20-9-1 record this season and sit atop the NE-10.

Their dominance so far is even more impressive since the Owls finished last year with a record of 16-25-1. The Owls are ranked fourth in this week's National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association East Region poll, and No. 2 in the New England Intercollegiate Baseball Association poll.

Sophomore Nick Lamberti has been on a roll since the Owls' returned from Florida on spring break. In the 12 games back, he's batting .489 with an on-base percentage of .561.

Head coach Tim Shea credits the turn around to a change in culture started by the players.