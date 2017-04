× State Police investigating an untimely death of 3-year-old in Stafford

STAFFORD — State police are investigating what they say was an untimely death of a 3-year-old.

Around 10:50 a.m., Troopers responded to 21 Old Birch Road in Stafford for the report of the death.

Detectives from the Eastern district Major Crimes also responded, trying determine whether or not there was any criminal aspect to the death.

This is a developing story, stay with FOX61 with any updates.