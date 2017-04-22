The Stan Simpson Show: Generating businesses around Dunkin’ Donuts Park and legal aspect of the stadium development

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- Hartford Stadium Authority Chairman, Charles Mathews, joins Stan Simpson to talk about the Yard Goats' stadium and the importance of generating new businesses around the stadium and the legal portion of the development.

"It's good to have finished the job," said Matthew. "It's a great stadium. When I think of the stadium, I think of Bloomingdales, Neiman Marcus."

The 6,000 ballpark is a publicly financed stadium that costed $71 million.

Matthew added, "This is only the beginning. We used the stadium as a way to bring more development."

The lowest priced seats to a Yard Goats game is $6. There are a number of suites in the ballpark and majority are owned by companies for the full season; however, a couple can be rented out on a nightly basis.

In part two of the segment, Matthew talks about the legal aspect in the process of the stadium being built.

