The Stan Simpson Show: Local artist Marquis ‘Mr. Qwes’ Johnson releases new album

HARTFORD -- One of Connecticut's emerging artist joins Stan Simpson to talk about his new album called Red Light District.

Marquis “Mr. Qwes” Johnson is a school teacher but is better known for his music, which is a mix of soul, jazz, hip hop and R&B. He chats with Stan Simpson to talk about the inspiration for this new CD and what’s next for his promising career.

Johnson was born and raised in Connecticut. A self-taught pianist and vocalist, he has wowed audiences across the east coast with his high energy yet live performances. Preceding his solo career, Qwes started out singing background for artists such as Karen Clark Sheard and Jon Bibbs.

