3 residents, 2 police officers, 1 firefighter taken to the hospital after Hartford apartment building fire

HARTFORD — Six people, including two police officers and a firefighter, were rushed to the hospital Sunday afternoon after a fire.

Flames broke out a three-story apartment building on 217 Wethersfield Avenue around 2 p.m. Three residents of the building and two police officers were treated.

One Hartford firefighter was brought to the hospital with a minor burn. No word was available on the conditions of those taken to the hospital.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Check back for further details as they develop.