‘Bring Change’ event brings a miracle to West Hartford

WEST HARTFORD – TD Bank hosted a “Bring Change” event on West Hartford's Little League fields Sunday, all to benefit the Miracle League of Connecticut.

The miracle league offers kids with special needs the opportunity to play sports.

The event celebrated the team's opening day.

TD Bank locations in Bishop’s Corner and Sedgwick Plaza collected donations over the past week to help support the league.

The funds raised will go toward some fun summer excursions.

In addition to funds raised, the TD Bank Foundation will make a donation to the Miracle League.