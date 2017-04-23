× Hershey’s updating classic candy bars with lower calorie choices

DERRY TOWNSHIP, Penn. — Hershey’s is treating chocolate lovers to lower calorie options by giving their classic candy bars a makeover.

The company wants to make its chocolate 200 calories or fewer.

But the change isn’t too major, considering the standard Hershey bar is 210 calories.

King size bars will also be switched up, so they’re easier to break apart for sharing.

The updated sweet treats will hit shelves by 2022.