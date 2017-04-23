× Jury selection to begin in deadly 2011 Stamford Christmas fire case

HARTFORD — Jury selection is set to begin in a wrongful death lawsuit against the city of Stamford over a house fire that killed three children and their two grandparents on Christmas morning in 2011.

Lawyers are to start picking jurors Tuesday in Hartford Superior Court.

Stamford officials deny allegations they failed to properly inspect renovations at the home and possibly destroyed evidence of the fire’s origin by tearing the house down the day after the fire.

The fire killed 7-year-old twins Grace and Sarah Badger, 9-year-old Lily Badger and their maternal grandparents. Their mother, Madonna Badger, and her boyfriend, Michael Borcina, survived.

The girls’ father, Matthew Badger, filed the lawsuit on their behalf. He died in February.

The fire was blamed on fireplace ashes left in a bin in a mudroom.