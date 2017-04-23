Lt. Gov. Wyman to mark 30th anniversary of L’Ambiance Plaza collapse in Bridgeport that killed 28

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRIDGEPORT -- Sunday was the 30th anniversary of the collapse of the L’Ambiance Plaza building that killed 28 construction workers.

On Monday, Lt. Nancy Governor Wyman will speak at an event that will event memorializes the workers who were killed during the construction accident and recognizes the emergency crews and law enforcement who responded.

Originally, the building was designed with 16 stories. On that day in 1987, workers were trapped when the concrete floors that were being lifted into place suddenly fell, burying them under the debris. The floors were being cast on the lower level and jacked into place and welded into place. Sixteen men were injured in the collapse.

Today, a monument to those killed and injured is on the grounds of an apartment building with three stories sits on the site of the collapse.