× Man falls 50 feet in state park in Norfolk

NORFOLK — Emergency crews are working to rescue a victim who fell 50 feet Sunday afternoon.

Litchfield County Dispatch said Norfolk firefighters and EMS were called to Campbell Falls State Park around 2:15 p.m. The park is located on the Connecticut – Massachusetts state line.

Dispatchers said the man fell 50 feet. He was taken to Waterbury Hospital. There was no information about his condition.

Check back for further details as they develop.