Mostly sunny Sunday; pleasant Monday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Sunday is the pick of weekend with mostly sunny skies and highs in the middle 60s. After a sunny start to the work week on Monday, rain returns Tuesday into Wednesday along with another brief cool-down. Then another impressive warming trend will get underway with 70s by Thursday and Friday and 80s possible by next weekend.

Forecast Details:

Sunday: Mostly sunny, dry and pleasant. High: Low-mid 60s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. High: 60s.

Tuesday: Rainy and cool. High: Near 50.

Wednesday: Morning showers then clouds break for some afternoon sun. High: 60.

Thursday & Friday: Sunshine, warmer, 70s to near 80!

Check out the FOX61 Meteorologists on Facebook:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Joe Furey, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri

Or on Twitter:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Joe Furey, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri

To sign up for the daily weather email, click here.