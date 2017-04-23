× New Haven police issue Silver Alert for missing 10-year-old

NEW HAVEN — Police issued a Silver Alert for a missing 10-year-old boy on Sunday.

Joshua Manick, 10, went missing from New Haven on Sunday. Joshua is black with black hair and brown eyes. He is 4’7″ and weighs 170 lbs. Police said he was last seen wearing camouflage pajamas, white/blue shirt, and black sneakers.



There was no photo of Joshua available for distribution.

If you have any information, please call New Haven Police at 203-946-6321.

Silver Alerts are issued by law enforcement agencies for missing people of all ages. Amber Alerts are issued for children who are believed to be in danger.

Check back for further details as they develop.