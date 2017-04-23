Police investigating death in Torrington home; Victim identified

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TORRINGTON -- Police the woman they found dead in a home in Torrington Saturday morning.

On Sunday, police identified the woman as Phyllis Gervais 79.

Around 4:15 a.m. Saturday,Torrington police said they responded to a home on Cider Mill Xing after reports of an unresponsive person. Police said detectives were called to the scene along with Connecticut State Police Major Crime Unit who are currently investigating.

Torrington Police said detectives are conducting an investigation into Gervais' death and said it was an isolated incident.

Officials said the cause and manner of death is not available at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Torrington Police Department.