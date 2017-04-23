× ‘Volunteer Fighter Day’ celebrated in hopes of building the force

BLOOMFIELD — Firefighters across Connecticut opened up their station’s doors Sunday to celebrate “Volunteer Firefighter Day.”

More than 60 fire houses across the state held an open house where visitors got the chance to talk to firefighters about their work, see demonstrations, and get a tour of the fire house.

The event was also a recruitment effort for local departments.

More than 80-percent of all fire personnel in Connecticut are volunteers and many departments are facing a shortage of personnel.