× 24 Connecticut Valley Hospital workers suspended over abuse claims

MIDDLETOWN — State health officials say more than 20 employees at a Connecticut psychiatric hospital have been suspended amid allegations of patient abuse at the maximum-security facility.

The Hartford Courant reports officials said Monday that 24 employees, including 2 managers, at the Whiting Forensic Division at Connecticut Valley Hospital in Middletown were suspended. That’s up from 11 employees when the investigation was confirmed on April 4.

The state Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services has declined to discuss the nature of the allegations. The agency has said that the employees may be subject to discipline that could include dismissal if the allegations are substantiated.

The state Department of Public Health and the Office of Protection & Advocacy for Persons with Disabilities are investigating.