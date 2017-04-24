‘Dancing in the Dark fundraiser features FOX61’s Amanda Raus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- On Saturday, April 29, CRIS Radio is holding their annual "Dancing in the Dark" fundraiser. Local personalities try their hand, or feet, at ballroom dancing! FOX61's Dan Amarante has participated in year’s past. Meteorologist Joe Furey is going to be one of the judges.

This year, Amanda Raus is participating! Monday morning her dance partner and instructor Tom Varian from Arthur Murray Westfarms stopped by FOX61's Good Day Connecticut to talk about the fundraiser and competition.

Click here for more information.