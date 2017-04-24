× Police investigate weekend hit-and-run accident on Park Street in Hartford

HARTFORD — Police are investigating a hit-and-run accident that happened on Park Street in Hartford Saturday night.

They said the accident happened just before 10 p.m. in the area of Park and Cedar streets.

Police said that first-responders treated the victim at the scene before he was taken to an area hospital for further treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

They said the victim was walking south on Park Street when he was hit by a motorcycle heading west in the eastbound travel lane. Police said the motorcycle took off south on Washington Street. The accident was captured on video.

Police said they’re looking for a six-foot tall bald light-skinned Hispanic man wearing a black vest, red hood and blue jeans driving a gray Polaris Slingshot motorcycle.