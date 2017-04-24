× Police make arrest for Ledyard High School ‘hit list’ threats on Instagram

LEDYARD — Police said they solved a “hit list” case involving a Ledyard High School student who posted it on Instagram.

Ledyard police said they solved what they called the Ledyard High School “Instagram Threat” case Late Saturday evening.

They said a juvenile was identified and charged with second-degree breach of peace and second-degree threatening.

Thye said a court date has been issued for Juvenile Court in Waterford, but they didn’t release any other details.

Ledyard police and school officials had been dealing with two threats last week and one involved students on the supposed hit list.

On Wednesday there was a buzz in the Ledyard High School about a student who claimed that he had “plans” for the school on Thursday, which was the 18th anniversary of the Columbine massacre.

On Thursday, school officials were notified about an Instagram account labeled “lhs.shooter” that popped up, listing the names of eight students. The Instagram post named a boy and a girl from each of the four grades, totaling eight students. Police concluded that both threats weren’t credible.