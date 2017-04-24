Lincoln Avenue to be closed as Bristol preps for Aaron Hernandez’s funeral

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRISTOL — Former NFL player Aaron Hernandez's hometown is preparing to say farewell to him.

A private funeral service is scheduled for 1-3 p.m. Monday for the former New England Patriots tight end, who was found hanged in his cell in a maximum-security prison in Massachusetts last week. Hernandez was serving a life sentence for a 2013 murder and had just been acquitted of a 2012 double murder. His death has been ruled a suicide.

Services will be at a funeral home in Bristol. The burial will be private at an undisclosed location.

Hernandez's family in a statement Saturday asked for privacy as they mourn:

The family of Aaron Hernandez wishes to thank all of you for the thoughtful expressions of condolences. We wish to say goodbye to Aaron in a private ceremony and thank everyone in advance for affording us a measure of privacy during this difficult time.

Scientists at Boston University are studying Hernandez's brain for any signs of repeated trauma suffered during his years of playing football.

Police are expecting to close a road near downtown Bristol on Monday due to the funeral for Aaron Hernandez.

Police said they will close Lincoln Avenue between the Barnes Highway and East Main Street around 10:30 a.m. Police will reopen the road about 4 p.m. They said drivers passing through the area are urged to find an alternate route.