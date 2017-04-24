Resident and dogs rescued from Westport fire

WESTPORT — Westport police rescued a resident of a house that caught fire, as well as their dogs, Monday.

Just after 6 a.m. on Monday first-responders went to at 189 Cross Highway in Westport after they got a call that came from a trapped occupant, according to the Westport Fire Department.

The Westport Fire Department said that 11 firefighters and four officers on duty, along with Westport Police and EMS responded.

Fire officials said the resident was rescued from a first-floor window as the fire department arrived and was taken to the hospital with non-life treating injuries.

The fire was put out and two dogs that were still in the house were also rescued, according to Westport fire.

Firefighters from Fairfield assisted at the fire providing additional manpower.

The cause of the fire is under investigation at this time by the Fire Marshal’s Office.