× 1 injured in two-car crash on Route 44 in Colebrook

COLEBROOK — Route 44 was closed between Pinney Street and Rock Hall Road in Colebrook due to a two-car crash Monday afternoon.

The crash happened before 1 p.m. The road reopened around 1:35 p.m.

One person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, police said on Twitter.

This story will be updated as we learn more.