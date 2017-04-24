× Silver Alert issued for missing New Hartford 85-year-old

NEW HARTFORD — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing New Hartford man.

Connecticut State Police said Armand Gorneault, 85, has been missing since Sunday.

He is described as a 6′ 01″ white man with gray hair and brown eyes, weighing about 185 pounds.

Police said he was last seen wearing a tan winter coat, tan bucket hat and white sneakers.

Police ask that anybody who may have seen him or that has any information on his whereabouts call 860-626-1820.

Silver Alerts are issued by law enforcement agencies for missing people of all ages. Amber Alerts are issued for children who are believed to be in danger.