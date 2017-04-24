Small plane crashes near airport in Meriden

MERIDEN — A small plane crashed near the airport on the Meriden-Wallingford town line Monday evening.

The single engine plane went down near Meriden-Markham Airport about 100 feet from the runway Hanover St. near the Meriden-Wallingford line. Sources say at least one victim, an adult male, was able to get out of the plane.

Reports from the scene said one victim is alive and lying on the sidewalk, and the plane was on fire.

Last week a small plane crashed near the airport in East Windsor, killing both people on board.

Check back for further details as they develop.